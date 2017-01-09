Fly All Ways looking to move to Guyana

–so as to better serve its customers

SURINAMESE carrier, Fly All Ways, announced Monday that management is seriously thinking of moving to Guyana, so as to reposition itself to better serve its customers.“Management is reviewing the possibility of moving its major hub from Surname to Guyana.

“This way, it can easily operate and be positioned to offer non-scheduled charters and scheduled operations at a lower cost,” the company said in a press release Monday.

The decision, according to the airline, is all part and parcel of a bigger plan to reorganise its operations and destinations base, by inter alia, suspending scheduled flights and returning briefly to charters, as of January 15.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Capt. Amichand Jhauw, was at pains to explain via the release, “Since its start-up in February last year, the airline has seen significant potential.

“However, like any start-up airline, there becomes a period when management should pause and take a look at the current destinations being served, and its operations base, to ensure there was total efficiency, including cost reduction in every instance.”

At the moment, Fly All Ways’ scheduled flights, which are traditionally done twice weekly, originate in Paramaribo, and service Guyana, Barbados and Haiti.

Another factor which helped influence the decision, Jhauw said, “is the delayed implementation of the Global Booking System, which will allow passengers from all over the world to access the airline’s booking system.

“This way, many persons will be able to make connections in Barbados, Antigua, or St. Lucia to Guyana or any of the new destinations, thus creating less dependence on regional traffic only.”

So as not to cause customers undue worry, Jhauw said Fly All Ways will honour all of its current bookings, and continue to move passengers to their respective destinations.

He also hastened to explain that contrary to rumours going the round, the company is not going out of business, but simply pausing its scheduled services to re-position its operations and personnel in areas where passengers can be better served.

“The Charter operations on which the company started will continue to function,” Jhauw said, adding:

“This does not mean ruling out continued charter services to the airline’s current destinations.”