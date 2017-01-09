Don’t’ abuse your freedom — President Granger urges journalists

PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday appealed to local media operatives to desist from presenting reckless and dishonest news reports to the public and strive for professionalism as individuals.The President on Sunday morning had as his guests over 100 media professionals at a media brunch, the second under his presidency held on the lawns of State House, Main Street, Georgetown.

He said throughout the world damage is done when people are allowed to broadcast and publish whatever they feel without the experience and without being guided by a professionalised media organisation, such as the Guyana Press Association (GPA).

President Granger said his Government will continue to invest in the work of the GPA in ensuring that professionalism is achieved through education of local media professionals, journalists in particular.

“I don’t have a problem with criticism. I have a problem with recklessness and dishonesty,” President Granger stated, as he pointed out that the publishing or airing of false news can interfere in the democratic process.

“And that is why it is important that people who are media operatives are trained in the use of this powerful tool. Because you can bring down Governments and you can raise up imposters simply by propagating falsehoods,” President Granger said, and added: “Luckily in the media in Guyana we don’t have such.”

The President had pledged a sum of money to support the work of the GPA, but the sum has not been handed over since he is awaiting information on the account number into which the money must be deposited.

GPA President Neil Marks had explained earlier that an account had only recently been established at a local bank after the organisation had been legalised.

President Granger said the press association will be given a first deposit this year and one again in 2018, as government keeps its vow to support the work of the GPA and education efforts of a free press in Guyana.

KEY PRINCIPLES

Journalism must stand on the professional principles of education, social responsibility and corporate solidarity, if it is to achieve and maintain professionalism, President Granger said.

He told the media that while journalists should be trained, have the expertise and experience, “You no longer have to go to a media college – college of journalism – but over a period of time you could gather the experience and the expertise, so that your accumulated years of service would translate into high levels of professionalism.”

The GPA has a major role to play, since journalism itself is a profession “susceptible to imposters” who take advantage of the press freedom arrangement to create mischief.

The President stressed that Article 146 of the Constitution of Guyana guarantees the press freedom of communication and assured the media that no one from his Government will hinder such freedoms.

“In order for such freedom to be exercised, media practitioners need to be educated,and that is why last year, I promised you a sum of money – I called it hard cash – to enable you to intensify your education programme.”

The President warned that the financial investment must not be used for media awards nor parties, but for education.

“Not for media awards, not for parties, but for education. And I will continue to support, without interference, the Guyana Press Association’s attempts, efforts to conduct media education,” the President said.

He also said that the media has a social responsibility of presenting only the truth and should therefore carry balanced reports with opinions and facts presented by all parties concerned, in any issue being reported.

“There are people out there… who will read what you write and think it’s the truth. So you have an obligation to tell those people… you have a responsibility to be truthful. It’s hard to find out what is truth… but you must always ask yourself what is truth. … you have that social responsibility not to carry one side of the story or the other side, but a balanced account of how this matter evolved… You will be able to give your readers, your viewers, your listeners, a clearer picture of what issues are at stake,” President Granger advised.

He reminded the journalists that persons throughout Guyana depend on them for information and a professional approach is vital in handling public information.