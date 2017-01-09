“Crabman” remanded for attempted murder

The 34-year-old man who brutally attacked his former girlfriend, her mother and her sister on Christmas Eve,was on Monday remanded to prison after appearing at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court.Shamar Ally Mohamed also known as ‘Crabman’,appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to answer to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Mohamed,who was represented by Attorney Chandra Sohan,was not required to plea to the indictable charges of attempted murder.However,he pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

According to the facts of the case as presented by Prosecutor Dehard Browne, on 24th December 2016 at #70 Village, Mohamed,with intent to murder,chopped his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Bhartie Udho, and her mother,44-year-old Amika Udho. He also assaulted Bhartie’s sister,18-year-old Alisa Ali,in the process.As a result of the attack,Bhartie lost an arm and received several chops about the body.Her mother Amika also received several chops about the body and lost a few fingers during the attack, while Ali suffered lacerations about her body. Both Bhartie and Amika are still hospitalised.

Ally’s lawyer in his application for bail on the assault charges,told the court that the police’s allegation that his client was evading them is untrue,since his client was unaware that he was wanted by the police. However,the prosecutor objected to bail noting that Ally is a flight risk and has been in hiding since the incident occurred. He further cited the nature and gravity of the offences leveled against Ally coupled with the fact that one of the victims is still hospitalised and he is likely to face other charges.

Magistrate Rabindranauth refused bail after hearing both sides and remanded the accused until 26th January 2017. Ally on Christmas Eve at around 20:30 hrs. trapped Bhartie with a rope around her neck and pulled her to the ground as she and a few members of her family were making their way out of a street a few houses away from where they lived. He then whipped out a cutlass and started to chop her. As her mother and sister tried to intervene they too suffered the wrath of the hire car driver.

