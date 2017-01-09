CEO visits schools as part of Maths plan rollout

Chief Education Officer (ag), Marcel Hutson on Monday commenced visits to primary schools in and around Georgetown as part of the roll out of the Mathematics Emergency Plan. This plan indicates the concern expressed by the Head of State, President David Granger, and illustrates a plan of action to improve students’ performance in Mathematics at the Grade 6 level.

According to a Ministry of Education release, during his visits to the Graham’s Hall, Sophia, and Redeemer Primary Schools, Mr. Hutson spoke to the students and teachers of the respective Grade Six classes. This interaction is important because it sets the pace for the work both teachers and students are expected to put in while preparing for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) set for April 12 and 13, the release stated.

“This exam determines your future…it is, therefore, important that we do well at Maths,” Mr. Hutson told the students and teachers. In this regard, teachers and students must work hard and go the extra mile.

While the parents have a notable role to play, Mr. Hutson urged the students to balance their school work and play while at home.

This initiative has seven strategic points of action. These are:-

Strategy 1 – Training in Content & Methodology for Teachers

Strategy 2 – Facilitate Fortnightly Cluster Meetings in all Regions

Strategy 3 – Recruitment of Mathematics Coordinators and Monitors

Strategy 4 – Training of School Administrators to Supervise the Teaching of Mathematics

Strategy 5 – Administering Diagnostic Assessment in Selected Regions

Strategy 6 – Public Relation/Parental Involvement Strategy

Strategy 7 – Acquisition of Resources (Teaching Aids)

While explaining each action, Hutson highlighted that thus far over 800 teachers are going through training throughout the country. However, it is important for the teachers to respond positively and buy-in to the initiative’s focus on classroom management and delivery. It is hoped that in the process Head Teachers and District Education Officers will become instructional leaders. “Forty-eight million ($48M) has been invested in this project… we have to make full use of this opportunity,” the Chief Education Officer declared.