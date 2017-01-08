Sophia house set on fire by jilted lover

FIRE suspected to be the work of an arsonist gutted the Roberts home at ‘A’ Field Sophia on Saturday night.

Reports are that the fire may have been started by a jilted man who had threatened a female occupant of the house. The woman had planned on attending an Old School party at the National Park and she was reportedly warned by her partner not to attend.

She nevertheless left for the show earlier in the evening and the man threatened to harm the family. Firefighters rushed to the scene as the house was engulfed in flames.