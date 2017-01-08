Red House saga… All presidents must be recognised

— it is a matter of principle, says Granger

PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday said his Government’s act of removing the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) from Red House is a fight against principalities and powers.President Granger was at the time speaking to a gathering of journalists and media operatives and several ministers of his Government at the annual media brunch he hosted at State House.

President Granger last week ordered the removal of the CJRCI from the Red House building after Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Basil Williams said its possession of the building was illegal.

Having its genesis in late 2000, custody of the famous Red House was handed to the National Trust and became a heritage site and national monument.

Since then, efforts were made by the CJRCI in 2000, 2006, 2010 and 2011 to have then President Bharrat Jagdeo and his successor Donald Ramotar give their approval for the lease.

According to Section 10 of the Land Department Act Chapter 59:01: “Government lands shall only be rented or sold with the sanction of the President and on the terms and conditions determined by him.”

And with the plots of land in question being Government lands, approval or sanction by the then President was needed. Attorney General Basil Williams said that no such sanction or approval was ever given during the years spanning both presidents’ tenures.

However, former AG Anil Nandlall believes that Williams’s contention that the lease is invalid because the President “did not ‘sanction’ it, is flawed and manifestly wrong.

Nandlall had argued that any person knowledgeable of the law will know that the State Lands Act, the Land Department Act and similar types of legislation, that although the power to lease, sell or grant licences resides with the President, he (the President) is empowered to delegate such authority to the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys, the Commissioner of Forestry or the Commissioner of Geology and Mines or the Manager of the MMA/DA.

President Granger on Sunday told reporters that the Red House fracas was ignited not by a question of law, but of principle.

He said efforts had been made to have discussions with the PPP about Red House, but the party became disrespectful.

“It is not a question of law, my brothers and sisters, it is not a question about right, this is the mentality which is driving the battle of Kamana Court – somebody is accusing persons who do not belong to one party of contamination. I find that offensive!”

President Granger was referring to an article published in the Stabroek News, November 5, 2015, sourced from a PPP press release.

He added: “It is not as though there is no attempt to sit and reason, so that we can use State property for a public good, people are becoming violent talking about contamination, so I am not going to give up State property. I am going to participate in ensuring that the children of this country could recognise for all time, all of the Presidents starting from Arthur Chung right down to David Granger.”

He said attempts were made by his Government to have Red House expanded to feature the lives of all other Presidents of Guyana, but these have been rejected by the People’s Progressive Party.

The PPP in the press release published in Stabroek News has said thusly: “To associate Red House with Burnham, Hoyte and perhaps later Granger would be a historical misnomer and contrary to the progressive anti-colonial and anti-imperialist ideas, thoughts and memories associated with Cheddi Jagan.”