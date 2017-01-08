President rejects Jagdeo’s nominees for GECOM

…says constitution requires someone fit to be a Judge

President David Granger on Sunday made it clear that the six nominees of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to be chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission are not qualified based on the constitutional requirements.During his speech at a media brunch at State House, the President said that the list of nominees is unacceptable.

At the first post-cabinet press briefing for the year held on Friday, Minister of State and Cabinet Secretary Joseph Harmon told reporters that Cabinet received an update on Tuesday on the quest to find a replacement for Surujbally. In December, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo in accordance with Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana,had hosted consultations with stakeholders before submitting the names of six candidates to the President.

It should be noted that President Granger had written to the Leader of the Opposition requesting that he submit to him six nominees following consultations with stakeholders.

Jagdeo complied and submitted controversial Indian rights activist, Rhyaan Shah, a two-time elections candidate for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Professor James Rose, Human Rights and Conflict Resolution Consultant, Lawrence Latchmansingh; business executive, Ramesh Dookhoo; former chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Norman Mc Lean; and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram.

Shortly after receiving the candidates for the post, President Granger requested the opposition leader provide to him the Curriculum Vitae of the individuals. This was done in accordance with the president’s request. In defence of his request for the Curriculum Vitae of the individuals, President Granger said “Although those six names might be known to the public, I could not be sure that their nominations were in accordance with the Constitution. I have asked him to let me have copies of the Curriculum Vitae of each one, so that it can guide me in making my decision.”

The Head of State stressed that it is “very important that we have a chairman as early as possible.” He is now required to respond to the opposition leader, after which the latter would be called to begin negotiations with the President. “That is where we are,” Harmon told reporters while outlining the process. He said there are many misconceptions about how the President will act in the matter. He explained that above all, President Granger will uphold the requirements of the Constitution of Guyana.

“…if he is not satisfied that the conditions of the Constitution have been met in the list that was submitted, the President can in fact ask the leader of the opposition to come back again with a fresh list. If after that is done and the persons still do not fit the requirements stipulated in the Constitution, the President can call the opposition leader in for meaningful consultations again and after that, if he still does not to arrive at a person by that time, the president has a right to appoint somebody,” stated Harmon.

Meanwhile, President Granger has stressed that Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a Judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth, or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court, or who is qualified to be appointed as any such Judge, or any other fit and proper person, to be appointed by the President. The Constitution also outlines that the post of chairman must be a full-time appointment and the holder must not engage in any other form of employment.”