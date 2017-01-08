Mahdia cops feted for holiday

POLICE ranks in Region Eight were recently treated to a special party by popular businessman Roger Hinds, where they received gifts as part of his appreciation for their performance in 2016. Speaking to this newspaper, Hinds disclosed that over the years, he would make a monetary donation at this time of the year in ensuring that a Christmas party is kept for ranks serving in Region Eight.

However, for 2016, he opted to do things differently.

“I thought that for this year that instead of giving money, I will prepare for each rank a gift along with organising a Christmas party for them. This, I firmly believe, would mean more than just giving them money,” he said.

The businessman said while there are evident challenges that confront the business community, he is of the firm view that the ranks are all seeking to raise the level of their performance.

He noted that much more still needs to be done by ranks, but is very satisfied with their performance for 2016.

“There are a lot of things that as business people we complain [about] without recognising that these very ranks are doing their best and most importantly, going out of their way to get things done and for that we must be very thankful and grateful,” he asserted.

Hinds said he remains committed and dedicated in lending support in whatever way he can in helping to enhance crime-fighting in the region.

He noted that while the region can be regarded as one of the most challenging, taking into account the terrain, he is optimistic that with the relevant and appropriate support and assistance given to the ranks, they would remain competent and effective in the execution of their duties.

“When you live in communities which have the police ranks sincerely going out of their way to ensure that law and order is maintained, then the least I can do as a businessman is to recognise them in a very tangible way. I have the notion that when the police do good, we must reward them,” said Hinds.

According to Madhia Police Station Sergeant Kirk Crawford, a number of ranks received gifts from Hinds as part of his annual Christmas outreach.

The businessman assured ranks that he would continue to play a meaningful role in whatever way he can, urging them to maintain law and order, thus ensuring that decency and respect prevail at all times.

He declared that improved performances by ranks will result in improved results in a number of areas.

Meanwhile, Inspector Marvin Small, who heads the Madhia Police Station, thanked businessman Roger Hinds for the continued excellent and fruitful relationship that he has built with the Police Force.

He expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of his ranks in Region Eight, noting that they will continue to work very hard while remaining professional and diligent in their work.

“The relationship that the police share with businessman Roger Hinds is a testimony of the many relationships that we have built in this region. I would like to assure all that we will continue to work very hard, so that similar relationships can be established. We firmly believe that building good cordial relationships with both the general public and business community will serve us in a very positive way,” Inspector Small declared.

He added that ranks are very thankful for and excited over the gifts received, noting that many ranks are serving away from home and they continue to go out of their way in an effort to serve the people of Guyana in whatever way they can.