GTTA to open season with Challenge series

THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for January 20-22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.The tournament will see emphasis being placed on ensuring more domestic competitions are played and is aimed at keeping the players training so as to improve their technical and tactical skills.

This tournament will kick start the year’s activities,leading to the more intense tournaments and it also has the aim of orienting players as regards to the importance of the fundamental aspects of the game in a competitive and fun way .

The body has mapped out an active domestic calendar which will see competitions occurring every month.

It will comprise the Novices Open Challenge for Boys and Girls, the Senior Doubles Open, Junior Doubles Open, Pre Cadet Doubles Open, Mixed Doubles, Junior Fundamental Challenge Open and the Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open.

The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a team mate for the knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in one (1) minute forehand rally; one (1) minute backhand rally and one (1) minute pushes.

The pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies will advance to the next round and then through to the finals to determine the winner.

Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.

Players can register with national table tennis coach and General Secretary,Mr Linden Johnson via tel. no. 6217630 , email lindenj20032003@yahoo.com or any member of the Guyana table tennis Association.