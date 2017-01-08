Dorado Swim Club eyes continuing history of dominance

FOR 2017, the Dorado Speed Swim Club is aiming for excellence and hopes to continue its history of swimming dominance. The timetable for this year’s swimming events for the club sees the first meet of the new year being the February Mash Meet which is long course. The second meet of the year is the Inter Club (LC) Meet scheduled for March. In April, the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships Inter Club Meet (LC), Inter Guiana Games (to be confirmed) and Inter Club Meet are scheduled.

The Independence Long Course Nationals is set for May,while the Inter Club Meet, Olympic Day Gala and CCAN Championships is set for June. In July, FINA World Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games are scheduled. Guyana’s hosting of the Goodwill Swim Meet is slated for August, with September seeing the Inter Club Meet and Maracas Bay Classic.

In October,there will be another Inter Club Meet whilethe Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU)/ Ministry of Education Schools’ Nationals will be held in November,followed by GASA Nationals.

The final month of December will see the club once again returning to the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitation in Trinidad. Also on the club’s timetable is the VOS Invitational in Suriname.