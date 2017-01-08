CONCACAF getting back on track – President

President of CONCACAF, Victor Montagliani is breathing a little easier these days after successfully utting his organisation back on a path to success following corruption scandals that rocked it to its core.“Putting the financial house in order of CONCACAF over a short period of time has been the highlight, not only generating increased revenue, but also putting in some good practices from a governance and fiscal management perspective. Culturally, that is something that is very important to the future of the organisation,” said Montagliani.

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) arrested 40 FIFA and former FIFA officials, 0including some of CONCACAF’s very top officials. A number of those officials, including former president Jeffrey Webb, have since pleaded guilty, and have been given life bans from the sport.

According to Montagliani, there was also the issue of bringing unity to CONCACAF after, not just the scar of corruption, but also after a hard-fought election for the organisation’s presidency in its wake.

Today, Montagliani believes that the various Association presidents are happier, having seen the efforts to create unity within CONCACAF.

“The other highlight is that we have been able to put the house in order, and we have met about three occasions with the (association) presidents and you can see by coming together the people are seeing that anything is possible when we are united,” said Montagliani in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Now the organisation is looking forward to putting up a bid or multiple bids for the 2026 World Cup. Before that, there is the 2017 Gold Cup, which is expected to provide a financial boost for the organisation.