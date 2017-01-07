United Nations declares 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

As you begin the New Year, we hope that among your resolutions are many that are green. After all what better way to keep your lifestyle in sync with Guyana’s goals for a green and clean economy? Just think about it, the New Year gives us 365 days filled with opportunities to achieve great things for ourselves and the environment. It may encourage you to realize that there is already good news globally for our environment since the United Nations (UN) General Assembly has declared 2017 as the “International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

The Environmental Protection Agency intends to support the promotion of 2017 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism Development in view of the enormous tourism wealth of Guyana and the need to promote its sustainable use. In declaring the International Year for 2017, the UN recognizes the importance of international tourism, and more so sustainable tourism for development. Moreover it also recognizes, the inherent values of different cultures, and the importance of fostering better understanding among peoples everywhere, in leading to a greater awareness of the rich heritage of various civilizations. The Year provides a unique opportunity to advance the contribution of the tourism sector towards the three pillars of sustainability – economic, social and environmental, while raising awareness of the true dimensions of a sector which is often undervalued.

Tourism and the Environment

The idea of sitting back, and relaxing in an impeccable five star hotel or taking a swim or long walk on white or a sandy beach brings peace of mind. For nature lovers, venturing deep into the pristine forest just to be in sync with the intrinsic value of nature is a priceless experience. Regardless of your idea of tourism, and as good as it might seems, some forms of tourism can have negative impacts on our environment.

Sustainable Tourism

By its very nature tourism will not be completely sustainable. The industry is known to be energy and water intensive and to generate a lot of waste. Tourism also has an impact on natural habitats and biodiversity and may even affect local culture in an unwanted way. As such, while tourism can contribute to the Gross Domestic Product of a country, its unsustainable aspects must be taken into account.

The focus of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism is to seek and find ways to make tourism “greener” or more sustainable. Sustainable tourism is about re-focusing and adapting. It is about finding a balance between limits and usage so that continuous changing, monitoring and planning ensure that tourism can be managed. This requires thinking long-term – 10 – 20 years ahead – and realizing that change is often cumulative, gradual and irreversible. Economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development must include the interests of all stakeholders including indigenous people, local communities, visitors, industry and government.

Environmental Authorization of Tourism Facilities

The Environmental Protection Agency grants Environmental Authorization for Hotels of with more than (10) guest rooms to operate. Environmental Authorization is one way to support sustainable tourism since in order for it to be given, the EPA must be satisfied that a facility will address any significant impact it may have on the environment. This also applies in the case of resorts which may wish to operate in the vicinity of a sensitive area e.g. close to a watershed, wetland or heritage site. By requiring that tourism facilities obtain an Environmental Authorization, measures are put in place to reduce or prevent any significant impact they may have on the environment. Some of the aspects of tourism facilities that are considered before an Environmental Authorization is granted include ability to properly manage solid waste, adherence to building codes, adequate energy and fuel storage, visitors and workers health and safety etc. The EPA also works closely with the Guyana Tourism Authority towards the Environmental Authorization of tourism facilities and operators.

Tips to play a part in Sustainable Tourism

Here a few tips to help promote and support a more sustainable tourism for development.

• Stay at hotels, resorts, lodges and other places that are authorized to operate by relevant Agencies. This will indicate that they are operating in a manner that is safe and sustainable for the environment.

• As much as we like fancy swimming pools at the five star hotels and resorts, it’s good to take a trip to an eco-lodge or park. Guyana boasts a few of these with lots to see and do, that will make your stay an enjoyable one. This form of tourism is low impact on the environment and usually benefits local villagers and the communities in which operate.

• And when visiting places with natural, and cultural significance, the only thing you should kill is time, the only thing you should leave behind is your foot print and the only thing you should take away are pictures and memories. Do encourage others to do the same.

So remember when planning for this year’s vacation, to promote and choose a more sustainable form of tourism in support of this year being dedicated “International Year for Sustainable Tourism Development”.

C/O EIT Division, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com