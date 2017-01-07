New Amsterdamers views

New Year wishes

Sasha Henry

Clerk- ”I WANT to continue to progress both academically and spiritually. Also to gain stability and find comfort in the fact that all things work together for good to them who love the Lord. With respect to my community, I would like to see programmes, courses, recreational activities ,job opportunities, or anything along these lines that would tremendously decrease the number of ‘limers’ on the streets, therefore allowing youths to be purposeful. And, with respect to my country, I need to see improvement in the economy and to have a lower cost of living.”

Ivan Evan

Security Officer. “I WISH to see a reduction in domestic violence. I know that some of the men who commit these glaring acts look at the amount of money and time they spend on their partners, who sometimes just turn away. All their time and effort gone down the drain, and they believe there is no alternative, having lost their investment to another lover…So

they physically violate their spouse or lover, without thinking of the consequences, but just to please their minds. For the small man to get money in Guyana is not easy, and for a man to struggle to give his spouse basic luxuries and then for her/ him to leave is not easy too. Some men are taken to court and the penalty imposed by some magistrates can be harsh for a man who has mental challenges. It’s not easy. So, I want to see a reduction, but I don’t know how it can be done.”

Mia Hodge

Student…”I WISH for myself spiritual and academic success.

Additionally, I really need to see some positive changes in my community which would see the reduction of drug usage amongst adults and youths. The reduction of domestic violence and suicide are also major areas of concern. But, the implementation of street lights along the Stanleytown main access road, should be a high priority.”

David Rose

“FOR 2017, we need to trust God, for it’s a great task ahead. I am disturbed over the taxes which are thrown primarily at the poor man, as there are many commodities which are consumed mainly by the grassroot persons, and the monies earned are not adequate to

make purchases, in addition to the other basic items which are taxed. As a people if we are less burdened, then we will be more productive.

I wish too, that the government would look for foreign investors so as to ease our tax burden, and create employment, which will reduce joblessness. The reduction of joblessness will result in the reduction of poverty.

In 2016 we heard that investors were lining up according to the foreign ministry, we want to see these investors as a reality. Further, I wish to see the Amalia Falls electricity project realised. When there is cheap electricity, it attracts foreign investment and other businesses will be able to exist on a larger scale. Povert- reduction strategy is one of the hallmarks of His Excellency President David Grainger and his government, and if we are to reduce poverty, we need to have cheaper electricity.

I wish that we as a people work together to face and offset challenges. We must listen to advice from all levels, so as to strive to build a better Guyana in unity and strength without animosity and discrimination.

Further, I wish that the Mayor and Council can work assiduously to make the town a better place. For years, residents have been complaining about the inefficiency of the council , but with the new council there should be new ideas, so as to have a new move in the town. I have commended the Mayor for the work he has started by clearing the canals, but there is still much more to be done, especially on Pitt Street, which was recently flooded. I also wish that the Council work together with the region, and for them to put away all political ties, so developmental projects can be realised. Further, additional stakeholders such as Neighbourhood Democratic Councils should be invited by the council to aid in their area of specialty in order to make the town a more vibrant place.”