NCN parts ways with Ron Robinson

–Robinson says decision was influenced by CEO Cornette

THE Board of Directors of the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) has relieved veteran broadcaster Rob Robinson of his duties, following the expiration of his

second round of probation which ended December 31, 2016.

Robinson has described the move as “personal.”

“I believe it is something personal [done] by the CEO (Chief Executive Officer), since the board can only act on his advice,” Robinson told the Guyana Chronicle last evening.

The veteran broadcaster who has more than 40 years of experience was told on Thursday that Friday would be his last day acting in the capacity of programme manager, since his probation had expired on December 31, and he was not found to be successful in his bid.

However, he strongly believes this has nothing to do with incompetence, but represents a personal attack on him by the CEO, Lennox Cornette.

Robinson said the fact that he was given no reason as to why he was not confirmed in the position, is an indication that there were no solid grounds for him to be relieved of the post.

He said that he is of the strong belief that his knowledge and years of experience pose a threat to Cornette, coupled with the fact that he shared a personal relationship with most of the staff – a possible envy of Cornette.

“I helped to build staff morale. I was referred to as Uncle Ron, because I didn’t just share a professional relationship with staff, I guided them morally and offered advice to them about their personal life which they would often share with me,” an aggrieved Robinson related.

Suggesting that this may have also posed a threat to Cornette, Robinson said that he was also sidelined on a number of occasions by the CEO.

“We had a staff meeting before Christmas and every manager was given a chance to address the staff and offer wishes to them and I was completely ignored by the CEO until someone made mention of me to him. It was deliberate, because it has happened at management meetings where he would ask others to offer suggestions and opinions and he would just ignore me,” the veteran broadcaster said.

Robinson shared too that Cornette might have held feelings against him for several stances taken on issues at the state-owned entity. One of these, he said, was the recent removal of a pregnant news anchor by Cornette because she “did not look good” on television.

Interestingly, he also accused Cornette of micromanaging NCN and acting in a “dictatorial manner.” Robinson alleged that the CEO would tell junior staff how to do their work, “and if it went wrong, he would blame them for it.”

Cornette on the other hand, when contacted, said he found this claim “laughable.”

Though he attempted not to respond to the claims made by Robinson, the CEO said that “there is nothing personal.”

Shifting blame entirely to the board for making the decision to relieve the programme manager, Cornette refused to say if he had made recommendations to the board for the veteran broadcasted to be dismissed.

He offered rather that it is his duty to make NCN the number one broadcaster in the country and he executes his functions with diligence and professionalism.

He also dismissed Robinson’s claim that he (Cornette) felt threatened by the former’s experience and knowledge.

The CEO rhetorically questioned how is it he could feel threatened by a broadcaster, when his experience and knowledge is in print journalism.

Cornette indicated too that the board has considered hiring Robinson as a training consultant – an offer the latter said will yield the same treatment by Cornette towards him.

Reiterating that he will not comment on the claims made by the veteran broadcaster, Cornette said “anybody who knows me know that I am the fairest guy in the world.”

Following the confirmation of Cornette’s appointment as CEO last year, then Board Director Imran Khan tendered his resignation.

This was reported to have been linked to accusations of Cornette forging the signature of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) Deputy General Manager Terry Holder, in 1999.

Since then, the CEO has found himself in the hot seat, having temporarily removed the News Anchor due to her pregnancy, and suspending a Sports Editor for comments made on her personal social media account.