NA municipality hosts children’s Christmas party

SEVERAL children drawn from the seven constituencies were treated to a Christmas party, compliments of the New Amsterdam municipality.

Coordinator Devon Gallay, said funding for the event was garnered from a concert held at the Town Hall, and the seven first-past-the- post councillors, were tasked with selecting the children.

The children were treated to a sumptuous lunch, and received gift bags, which contained educational toys and school necessities. Speaking at the event, Mayor Kirt Wynter expressed Christmas wishes to the children and their families, whilst reminding them of God’s love demonstrated on that first Christmas. Among others attending the event was Deputy Town Clerk / Human Resource Officer, Ms. Merlyn Henry, along with Councillors Patricia Lynch, Compton Grant and Corporal Rose of the Municipal Constabulary.