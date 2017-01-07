Heading back to school after a hearty vacation

by Vishani Ragobeer

WHILE in school, Christmas vacations will always be the hardest vacation to recover from and groove back into your normal routine.

School reopens tomorrow after these three very short weeks. If you were lucky, you wouldn’t have had any school work to do over this period, but if you were unlucky (like me), then your holiday might have been filled with days of pondering when to start the work you should be doing (and maybe, actually doing some of this work).

The question at hand however, is: Am I upset that I have to go back to school now? Or am I happy?

How am I supposed to wake up, get ready and be at school for 9 o’clock for five days a week, when for the past three weeks I’ve been getting up at 10 o’clock? How am I supposed to wait until 12 o’clock to grab a bite, when I’ve been snacking on… well everything- at any time of the day for the past three weeks?

However, I would express my utmost elation at being back and seeing all my friends after a whole three weeks of being away from them, but I still got to speak to some of them and even “see” them almost every day. Technology, eh?

I would also express my elation at seeing my teachers too, except they might not be too elated to see me… without their work at least.

Then there’s always the constant and “cheerful” reminder that I have to write CAPE in May. CAPE! IN MAY!

Maybe, I’m being dramatic and exaggerative. Sometimes (well… a lot of times) being in school and interacting with your friends and associates is an incomparable feeling, that not even Snapchat and its crazy filters can replace.

I am also very fond of education – not the kind where you learn sometime and then you get tested on that, but the kind where you feel good about knowing something and that you can ACTUALLY relate to what you’ve learnt. Luckily for me, I get this feeling from each of the four subjects I’m doing (maybe it’s because I’m not doing Maths until next year).

Well, whether I wholeheartedly want to be back at school tomorrow or not, I still have to say good-bye to my bed and to the Danish butter cookies and say hello to the joys and terrors of being back in school.

Let’s hope that this term, all of us heading back to school can be diligent with our work and reap successful results at the end of the term.