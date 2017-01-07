Former NA mayor calls for unity within municipal council.

FORMER Mayor Barbara Pilgrim Roberts, has urged the New Amsterdam Council to be guided

by the Municipal and District Council Act, which she described as the bible of the municipality.

Following the re-election of Mayor Kirt Wynter and his Deputy, Ms Winifred Haywood, the former chief citizen urged the newly elected officers to be sticklers for due process.

“Be transparent as possible with the citizens. There should be no secret meetings and backroom deals. Things must be transparent,” she admonished in the Council’s Chamber which had in its attendance, Ministry of Communities officials, members of staff, and the public.

She further noted that the authority has a collective responsibility, first to the council, then to the citizenry. However, the majority of decisions made, she said, will order the pace by which things happen in the municipality.

“You need to bring the citizens of New Amsterdam along with you. If there is a divide, then there will be no cohesion. There needs to be a relationship between the council and the citizens …Go into the constituency and keep meetings which should highlight the council’s plans and challenges.” In concluding, Pilgrim Roberts, who represented the Minister of Communities, advised the council to be united, even though every person will have his/her own opinion ..Unity, she stressed will take the municipality forward.