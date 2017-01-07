Deputy British High Commissioner visits NA Council

DEPUTY British High Commissioner, Ron Rimmer, during a visit to New Amsterdam, urged the New Amsterdam Town Council to thoughtfully draft initiatives which can reduce unemployment in the Berbice township.

During an interactive session with councillors, which included Heads of the Committees, namely Education, Health, Market and Social Development , Rimmer, who was accompanied by Dillion Seetram, Political Officer within the British High Commission, said while they are looking at investment opportunities between New Amsterdam and the United Kingdom, providing equipment is not a high priority for the High Commission , but instead, assistance will be given in the area of infrastructure and education. However, councillors must put their thinking caps on in order to draft initiatives which can be addressed by the British High Commission during this new year .

Earlier, Head of the Education Committee, Mr. Kirk Fraser, had highlighted the need for improved roads, bridges street lights and compactor trucks, while Head of the Public Health /Sanitation Committee, Ms Polyann Schultz, echoed the call for assistance for solid waste management. Patricia Lynch, Chairperson of the Social Development Committee, requested a centre and transportation for senior citizens , and William Moore, Head of the Works Committee, requested sports equipment, and coaches for various sports, along with machinery for clearing clogged drains so as to alleviate flooding..