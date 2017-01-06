RiRi calls J.Lo ‘desperate’

JENNIFER Lopez and Drake are totally dating, and there’s one person who is NOT happy about it: Rihanna!The Barbadian beauty, 28, had an on-again, off-again relationship with the “One Dance” singer, 30, for seven years, and sees this new fling as “The ultimate betrayal.”

An insider exclusively tells In Touch that RiRi feels the 47-year-old is “desperate”.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt,” says the source, adding she even “branded her former pal a traitor.”

Yikes!

Dating rumours began swirling after Drake attended her All I Have residency show in Las Vegas last month, and the two shared selfies from the occasion.

“He’s obsessed with her. This is crazy; he posted pics of her on his social media at her Las Vegas concert. He never does that,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “He was putting the moves on J.Lo heavy in Vegas; he was flirty with her the entire time, telling her how she’s f—ing ageless and beautiful.”

The couple was spotted again a few days later at LA hotspot, Delilah, when the mother-of-two accompanied him to a party. Since then, they’ve done next to nothing to hide their affection for each other, between matching Instagram snaps and kissing in public.

Jennifer even showed up at the Hakkasan night club in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, where the Degrassi alum was performing. She cancelled her own scheduled performance in Miami for that evening to be with her family.

The Shades of Blue star split from longtime beau, Casper Smart back in August.