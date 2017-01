LAST weekend it was all about those Old Year’s Night parties, ringing in the new year in good spirits surrounded by good vibes and great fun! The Buzz hit some of the top spots around Georgetown and took in just how things went down before the ball dropped, when the ball dropped, and after the ball dropped! Here’s where it happened, and how it all went down!

SILENT NIGHT! At Gravity

MOULIN ROUGE at 704 Sky Lounge



The Ball Dropped at the Tower Poolside



Fireworks at the Seawalls