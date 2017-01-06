New year, new feud… Beenie Man, Alkaline trade words

AFTER veteran dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, took a shot at fellow artiste Alkaline, claiming the young deejay had abandoned his Jamaican fans, Alkaline, backed by his fans, earlier this week apparently fired back.While performing recently at Galiday Bounce held at Ewarton, St Catherine, Beenie Man reportedly told his audience that Alkaline “nah do no show a Jamaica, him dun with dutty Jamaica, him nah perform fi we.”

Some reports say Beenie Man merely echoed sentiments expressed around the music industry that Alkaline, arguably the most popular artiste in Jamaica today, had been deliberately pricing himself out of the local market, because he had no desire to perform locally.

“Mi just want yu to know ah dat him say outta him mouth, and oonu same one ah say ‘whoi’, mi just wan oonu know, people mi a one of the dutty Jamaican who like come a Jamaica fi perform fi the dutty people dem. Oonu like me?” the King of Dancehall said, before performing Rum and Red Bull to vociferous cheers from the audience.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, in an instagram post, Alkaline shot back: “Big p**** Beenie me know yuh? how yuh so lie? Tag him.”

Within an hour, the post received more than 600 comments, with fans lashing out at Beenie for starting an unwarranted feud between himself and Alkaline, the Jamaica Star reported.

According to the Jamaica Star, comments ranged from anger to flat-out threatening.

“He’s just mad that his career is over and you’re doing well. I don’t know why these old artistes nuh guh sit and mek the youth dem rise,” one fan posted.

“Beenie yuh a f… round with yuh life. Yuh wi dead youth. Why yuh go trouble weh nuh trouble you,” another wrote.

Seemingly unbothered by the comments, Beenie Man took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to respond to Alkaline.

“Mi glad how di artiste hear me. A two years now di fans a support him music and cyaa see him. I only hope him do some show now fi spite me and please him fans. Since a deh so di ting reach. Mi please my fans and fi dem pickney fi decades now. Pay my dues and show my respect to the music, musicians, deejays, promoters, patrons, and sound system,” he said.