Buzzing this weekend

THIS Saturday is famed dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel’s 41st birthday, and while the incarcerated singer will have to spend it behind bars, others can exercise their freedom to head down to several spots that will be paying homage to the Gaza Boss. Other places like Aura, 704 and Palm Court are going to have regular club nights, most of which are going to be free all night on Friday and Saturday.

Not much happening Sunday night, though, as people prepare to wrap up the partying and head out to work bright and early Monday morning!

TONIGHT

Vybz Kartel’s Pre-Birthnight Party, called “Dancehall Hero”, is on at the Aracari Hotel Resort on the West Side, and admission is just $1000. However, ladies are free before 22:00hrs.

And if it’s the poolside that inspires you to go for a swim, then it’s just $500 to take a dip.

**Ladies, Boss Lady Fridays are still on at the Tower Suites’ Club Privilege! So if you’re starting your year off as a boss, then head on down and enjoy ladies free all night! Men, it’s $2000 for you! But there will be bottle specials all night long!

**It’s a free Friday on tonight at Club 704, where everyone is free, all night long! DJ Tallest will keep the vibes flowing, and keep you entertained!

It’s also free to enter at Palm Court.

**Chutney Night continues at Pegasus Hotel’s Aura Louge night club and chill spot! And yeah, that’s free too!

TOMORROW

**The Vybz Kartel week of birthday celebrations heads to Club 704 for “Hey Addi”! World Boss fans, look out for free giveaways including T-shirts, and party away in a safe atmosphere!

Sounds will be provided by DJ Garwin and other guest DJs.

**Golden Smile Family’s 10th Anniversary Flash Back Old Skool Party is on at the National Park Tarmac.

Selector Diamond and DJ Rawle will be on site! Tickets are $2000.

**Weather permitting, Majestic Band will provide live entertainment for the buffet dinner at the Pegasus Poolside, where it’s US$23 per person to enjoy the finger-licking cuisine of the night!

**It’s free entry night at the Palm Court and Aura night clubs. At the Aura, there’s going to be special prices on drinks all night long!

SUNDAY

**Marvelous Entertainment presents The World Boss Birthnite Celebration Party at Club Monaco, called “Gaza Mi Seh”!

Juggling by Stereo Sonic and DJ Energy!! It’s the last-lap party for the season; so feel free to go out and party hard!