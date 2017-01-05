Yupukari cocaine plane: Traffickers set up logistics camp

-Reg.9 VC accused of hiding info

OPERATORS of a cocaine-carrying aircraft, which was found abandoned on an illegal airstrip at Yupukari, Rupununi back in September had set up a logistics and admin camp that was manned by Colombians and Brazilians, according to the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the discovery of the plane. The report also named and accused Vice-Chairman of Region Nine, Karl Singh of withholding vital information regarding the operations of the aircraft, a claim which Singh has denied. The final report of the commission which was conducted by Presidential Advisor on National Security, Brigadier rtd, Edward Collins alleges that Singh was in possession of vital information and refused to report it to the police.

“The commission found that Mr Singh as the acting Regional Chairman at the time had misplaced his priorities between his responsibility as a government official at the helm of the Regional Democratic Council and his political pursuit,” the report stated.

However, when contacted by the Guyana Chronicle, Singh denied the report saying that he learnt about the discovery of the aircraft when security officials of the Regional Intelligence Committee contacted him to cancel a planned meeting due to the incident. He said several days after, he journeyed to Yupukari to investigate allegations that lawmen had beaten up residents whom they had suspected to be part of the cocaine operations.

“I do not have any information to withhold, I did not refuse to help,” he contended.

On September 13, 2016 a plane, bearing registration number N767Z, was first brought to the attention of officials by residents of the area. A Joint Army and Police team, inclusive of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), was dispatched to the location to conduct investigations launched into the sightings of the aircraft. The COI was appointed on September 28, 2016.

Critical findings

Meanwhile, among some of the critical findings is that two men connected to a ranch at Markanata were fully aware of the aircraft. According to the findings, sometime before August 18, 2016 the aircraft was registered in the U.S but sold to a Mexican and departed Marinila, Antioquia, Colombia for southern Guyana. The COI report noted it is likely that the aircraft was piloted by a Brazilian and assisted by a Colombian woman.

“The aircraft entered Guyana’s airspace undetected by any of the state agencies who had that responsibility…” the report stated.

According to the findings, on its way to Guyana the aircraft developed engine failure, causing the pilot to attempt a restart. This failed and the pilot made an emergency descent to a lower level. The findings revealed that the aircraft continued along its flight path limping on one engine until it landed on the illegal airstrip nicknamed “Airstrip Charlie” at Yupukari.

Collins said in his findings that the Automatic Dependent Surveillance broadcast system, though it is capable of monitoring Guyana’s airspace, is not suited to monitor and to detect any aircraft bent on intrusion or any aircraft involved in illegal activities.

Local help

Additionally, Collins said in his findings that the aircraft landed on the airstrip that was specifically built with local help and after it could not restart, the operatives decided to hide it until it was discovered by a joint police-army patrol. Collins said that the circumstances of the aircraft’s entry into Guyana began with its use to illegally transport a high value of cargo believed to be cocaine. He said too that refueling of the craft was facilitated by Rupununi businessmen and that it is highly probable that the illegal activities in Southern Guyana could have commenced sometime in April of 2016.

Logistics

Collins also said in his findings that there was a logistics/admin camp located some three kilometres west of the airstrip and comprised Brazilians, Colombians, Lethem businessmen and residents of the nearby villages. Residents were employed as watchmen.

Guyana Chronicle had reported earlier that a deputy superintendent of police and a 2nd lieutenant of the GDF have been removed from their postings in the area as they were accused of assaulting residents as well as tampering with evidence on the scene respectively.

Residents had found the plane almost one month before an official report was made to authorities and Collins in his report recommended that the two officers be disciplined and also recommended further that an investigation he conducted into whether they knew of the aircraft operations.

Collins also recommended that a more senior GDF officer be posted to command the troops in the Rupununi and that the military should augment its strength in the border region. Collins had initially noted that the residents were not forthcoming with providing information to security forces.

“All of the Toshaos were interviewed and I do not know why they were unwilling to provide the information they had to the security forces. I can only assume… based on the evidence that I have received so far, that the relationship between the villages and the security forces is not as [we would have] expected,” he said.

At the handing over of the final report he said that his decision to host public meetings in several villages such as Katoka, Kaicumbay, Yupukari and other villages, along with the Regional Chairman and Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine, proved to be a worthwhile exercise, since it allowed him greater insight into the facts discovered during the probe. Brigadier Collins noted as well that through that process a number of eyewitnesses had stepped forward.

“There has been additional evidence, which have caused us to firm up our findings into the circumstances under which this aircraft came into Guyana illegally. I wish to thank the Toshaos, the senior councils, and the village leaders in nearby villages for their corporation. Since they got involved, there have been more revelations [and] more residents came forward voluntarily. They did their own investigations,” Brigadier Collins said.