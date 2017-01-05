Mental health laws to be broadened

THERE is an absence of independent review bodies to update laws and advocate for the protection of the mentally ill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings has contended.The Ministry has a Mental Health Unit and the goal is to promote mental well-being, prevent mental disorders, offer care, enhance recovery, and promote the human rights of persons with mental disorders.

In this regard, Dr Cummings said the Ministry will be moving to submit the relevant documents pertaining to the rights of persons with disabilities and so forth, so that the laws can be amended.

Additionally, the unit will be moving to ensure that existing laws and regulations regarding pesticide sale, use and storage are being enforced, so that the high suicide rate can be dealt with as soon as possible.

In 2015, researchers revealed data gathered from almost all of the 24 Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) member countries pertaining to violence and injury and offered recommendations to tackle these issues.

Besides being ranked as having the highest suicide rate in the world, Guyana was listed as one of the Caribbean countries with an above-average injury death rate per every 100,000 population and with a high ratio of adolescent alcohol consumption.

“Mental Health is high on the agenda for the Ministry of Public Health and while there is little epidemiological evidence, it has been recognised that neuropsychiatric illnesses account for more morbidity than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined in Guyana,” Dr. Cummings said.

The provision of Mental Health Services is critical to addressing the mental health of Guyanese. Mental health services are provided at the National Psychiatric Hospital in Region Six, which has 200 beds.

Additionally, a six-bed short stay psychiatric ward is also located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

However, the National Psychiatric Hospital and the GPHC have extended their psychiatric services to many locations across Guyana via satellite clinics in areas such as Lethem, Diamond, Bartica, Lenora and prisons as well.

And, with Baramita being cited as a suicide hub last year, satellite clinics are scheduled to commence in the indigenous village this year.

“Other services include emergency and acute care, geriatric services, and an adolescent and children’s clinic at GPHC…. Site visits were conducted in 2016 in order to assess the services, educate the management staff about the new model of community mental health and evaluate the areas which need to be improved,” said the minister.

STAFFING

Meanwhile, as it relates to staffing, it was said that there are currently six psychiatrists in the public health system, while other staff includes four psychologists, four social workers trained in psychiatry and 52 nurses.

In August 2016, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) trained approximately 25 doctors in the MH GAP Intervention Guide which is a manual prepared by the World Health Organisation for use by non-specialists.

It trains persons in the medical and non-medical management of 10 priority mental illnesses. In November 2016, 14 professional staff consisting of psychologists and social workers were trained as well.

A training and certification programme for drug and violence prevention, treatment and rehabilitation specialists was conducted in 2016 and saw five Mental Health Unit staff benefitted.

The staffers were also trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Interpersonal Therapy and family counselling.

In 2016, numerous activities were conducted to raise awareness of mental health and suicide among health-care providers and the public.

Staffers of the Mental Health Unit visited churches, various communities and schools and various forums to deliver mental health and suicide talks, including in Victoria village on the East Coast of Demerara, Lodge, and to a wide audience at GuyExpo 2016.

The Mental Health Unit also conducted numerous outreaches and suicide prevention programmes in churches, schools and communities, including at Seventh-day Adventist churches, J.C. Chandi Singh Secondary School, Port Mourant, and Corentyne.

The staff of the Mental Health Unit also collaborated with the Ministry of Education to conduct a Strategic Psychosocial Interventions for Adolescents in 11 Secondary Schools Programme organised by the Guyana Psychological Association and the National Communications Network.

Some 1,250 students between Third and Sixth forms were randomly screened for suicidal ideation using Beck’s Scale.

Stress and mental illnesses, conduct disorder, as well as sexual abuse were also topics discussed at forums at the Cyril Potter College of Education in Regions Three, Four and Six in collaboration with Ministry of Education and CPCE.

The minister also pointed out that an intervention called “Still I Rise” was also conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association.

It involved the reintegration of pregnant, parenting teenage girls into the education system; prevention of drug use among children and adolescents; sexual violence; sexual relationships, depression, and suicide.

Nevertheless, the Ministry hopes to train at least 50 per cent of primary health care doctors in MH GAP-IG, increased the number of beds added to inpatient services at GPHC psychiatry department and place important mental health topics into the Health and Family Life Education syllabus in secondary schools.