H.E. Brigadier David Granger, President of Guyana on changes to the Cabinet.

- A top US intelligence official says the reason why Russia allegedly meddled in the US election will be revealed in a report published next week.
Director of National Intelligence General James...
Turkey car bomb and gun attack on courthouse in Izmir
- Two attackers, a policeman and a court worker have been killed in a car bomb and gun assault on a courthouse in the Turkish city of Izmir, state media say.
Officials blamed Kurdish militants for...
Janet Jackson, 50, gives birth to boy
- Singer Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed.
A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana,...
Israel soldier convicted over Hebron death
- An Israeli soldier filmed shooting dead a wounded Palestinian attacker after he had been disarmed of a knife has been convicted of manslaughter.
Sgt Elor Azaria, 20, shot Abdul Fatah...
