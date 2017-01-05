GPL employee dies after falling off rotting post

A GUYANA Power and Light (GPL) employee identified as Brian Clifford, 47, died on Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to remove a live wire which was entangled with a Hymac at Arnes Street, Belvedere South, Lower Corentyne.This newspaper understands that on the day in question at around 16:30hrs the GPL call centre received a telephone call that a Hymac was entangled with a live wire. As a result, Clifford, a technician and linesman, along with a Supervisor, Adolph Hendrax, responded in motor pickup PFF 3156.

Upon arrival, Clifford climbed the utility pole in an effort to remove the wire, but the wooden pole, which had a rotting bottom, broke resulting in the linesman falling off of the thirty feet post. He was rushed to the Anamayah hospital at Hampshire Village, where he died at 17:45hrs.

His body is at the Ramoo Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.