Canawaima in limbo …as Suriname defaults on maintenance payments

The M.V Canawaima, the lone authorised passenger ferry service between Guyana and Suriname is in need of a new engine, but Suriname is defaulting in paying its share of the cost, which has forced authorities to work the vessel with a tug boat. They have also warned that the service could go out of operation as early as this weekend. Engineers said that the ferry is experiencing numerous mechanical challenges among them being: burnt engine heads, broken propellers, damage to pistons and rings, broken drive shaft and gears, damaged gear box, starboard engine was completely overhauled, and electrical malfunction resulting in loss of steering.

As a result of the combination of problems during 2016, the ferry is in dire need of a new engine (DAF engine, to be sourced in Suriname) which experts have estimated will cost approximately GYD$15M. Guyana Chronicle understands that the vessel which is now being towed by a tug could shut down completely at any point thereby leaving an estimated 330 passengers daily stranded.

Danny Harry Terminal Manager (acting) told Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday that the ferry has been down for approximately two weeks but has been experiencing problems long before. “The ferry has broken down, if not for the tug that is being used there would be no service,” the visibly frustrated Harry said. He explained that the boat is in dire need of a new engine.

Joint maintenance

By virtue of a memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Guyana and Suriname on the formation and operation of the joint ferry service along with a management agreement, the two countries are to jointly provide funds for the maintenance of the ferry. In this case, Guyana and Suriname are to fit the bill 50-50. Suriname has however indicated that it does not have the requisite sums and according to officials of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the excuse is laughable.

Ronald Charles Director, Secretary of the Canawaima service, said the situation is a serious one. He explained to Guyana Chronicle that all funds received from the operation of the ferry service should be paid into an established account.

“When any major overhaul is to take place Canawaima Ferry Service Inc. would have that done. They asked for a certificate of good standing before they could have paid the money into the account. Unfortunately, despite the fact that we sent that certificate, on the Suriname side they never paid in the funds from operation into the account.”

Charles said too that the management company is made up of the Transport and Harbours Department Inc. and the Scheepvaart Maatschappij Suriname N. V which was registered in Suriname. He noted that when the ferry service was established by virtue of the agreement of the two countries circa 1997, it was the intention to have a third party company established in a neutral country but Guyana “unfortunately bent backwards and registered the company in Suriname” he said noting that the vessel belongs to Suriname.

What Charles finds strange is the claim by the Surinamese that they have no funds to purchase the engine for the ferry which crosses the Corentyne River, between Moleson Creek, Guyana and South Drain, Suriname weekly.

“According to the audit reports of 2015… $230M is accounted for so it is impossible for Suriname to say they have a negative balance,” he declared.

Charles said what Guyana is demanding is that the Surinamese come up with their end of the deal. He said in the past, Suriname would have borrowed large sums from Guyana but the money was never re-paid. “We want to meet them…this is a big problem. We have an agreement where we foot the bill 50-50… everything has been inconvenienced,” he told Guyana Chronicle. The consistent problems associated with the maintenance of the ferry have resulted in extensive delays and recommendations have been made for the ferry to be docked and the two engines and auxiliaries be replaced with new ones.

This newspaper was informed that a meeting has been arranged with the Surinamese counterparts for January 16. The location of the meeting has not been revealed. Meanwhile, Guyana Chronicle understands that the matter was raised recently when Suriname’s President Desi Boutrese and his delegation visited Guyana to discuss bilateral matters with President David Granger. According to sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Surinamese delegation had promised to “sort it out”.

“At this point, major maintenance is required and there is need to purchase a new engine…this should have been done a long time ago but Suriname has indicated that it is not in a position to do so. What has happened to the money they’ve collected?” said the source.

Asked whether Guyana would consider undertaking the expense for the purchase of the engine, the foreign affairs official responded, “No, we have a legally binding agreement, there is a 50-50 split…Guyana would not be operating the ferry alone.” Guyana’s experience with Suriname in similar matters has been described as “troubling”, the source added. Notwithstanding the challenges affecting the operation of the service, Terminal Manager (acting) Harry during a presentation at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s end-of-year media brief on Wednesday said traffic is projected to increase by 2 per cent this year. The Canawaima Ferry Service was established since 1998 to connect travelers en route from Moleson Creek- 10km south of Corriverton- to the South Drain in Suriname. It is the only legal marine travel connection between the two countries.

By 2013, approximately 72,000 persons utilized the Canawaima Ferry Service to travel between Suriname and Guyana. The transport vessel has become an essential partner in trade or tourism. The Guyana/Suriname ferry service plays an integral role in attracting tourists from the Dutch speaking country, with regards to the commercial and personal tourism. Additionally, the service has reinforced bilateral trade relations. The service has proven to be a cost effective, efficient and reliable link between the territories. According to recent statistics provided by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), the Canawaima Ferry Service Incorporated facilitates a significant influx of at least 40,000 visitors from the Dutch territory annually.