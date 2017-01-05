Cambio, car rental services for CJIA

…record breaking passenger movements

ON the heels of a record-breaking year in terms of passenger travel, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is pursuing several initiatives to enhance its

operations including the establishment of a cambio service at the airport as well as a car rental service.

The plans are currently under discussion, Chief Executive Officer of the CJIAC, Ramesh Ghir said on Wednesday, noting that the cambio service is being discussed with a commercial bank. He said too that the car rental service is also being discussed and a March timeline has been set in that regard. Ghir was at the time speaking at the Transport Sports Club on Thomas Lands on the 2016 performance review of agencies which fall under the ambit of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

In 2016, the airport recorded its highest number of passenger movements, both for departure and arrival and this may be tied to the country celebrating its Golden Jubilee of Independence in May. According to Ghir, a total of 572,439 were processed as of November 2016, the highest figure ever recorded and surpasses the 504,032 recorded the previous year.

For the corresponding period last year, it was an increase of 14%, he said. In addition, he noted that it is the third time in its history that the movement of passengers topped the 500,000 mark.

According to Ghir, the Panama-based carrier, COPA Airlines completed a solid year in terms of performance, climbing to a healthy 97% increase in passenger movement over the previous year. Other airlines also performed well in 2016 when compared to the previous year and these included Suriname Airways (65%), Fly Jamaica Airways (79%), Insel Air (16%) and Dynamic Airways (23%). He said that Caribbean Airlines recorded a 10% decline in passenger movements.

However, Caribbean Airlines continue to maintain the bulk of the market share at the CJIA. According to Ghir, CAL holds a total of 54% of the market share at the Timehri-based airport while Dynamic Airways (14%), Fly Jamaica (12%), COPA (8%), Suriname Airways (4%), Insel Air (4%) and Eastern Airlines (3%), shared the remainder of the market share in 2016.

In terms of the destinations which recorded the higher number of passenger movements, the 2016 statistics indicate that the North American market continues to dominate travel out of Guyana, with New York (47%), Canada (17%) and Miami (12% ) leading the figures. It was noted by Ghir that travel from the Spanish–speaking destinations in the region has seen Panama recording an 8% figure in 2016.

He said that the increase in passengers from Cuba and other Spanish speaking departure points has seen the CJIA implement the use of bi-lingual immigration forms for such passengers, in which the forms can be completed conveniently to cater for persons whose first language is Spanish.

Expansion project

Meanwhile, as works progress on the expansion of the airport, in 2017 an estimated 500 Guyanese are expected to gain employment at the airport as the expansion works heighten. According to Ghir, currently a total of 271 Guyanese are working on the project, while Chinese labour figures stand at 151.

He said that total runway works completed to date stands at 57.5% and such works are on schedule for its completion date on June 7 this year. As regards works thus far, he said that excavation works and foundation treatment are 100% complete, sand backfilling is 78.5% complete while pavement work is yet to begin.

Ghir noted too that works are ongoing on the plans for the construction of the new terminal building. He said that the expansion plans at the CJIA will see the current arrival and departure lounge being merged and will become the airport’s Departure lounge. Free Wi Fi service was also introduced at the CJIA in 2016, Ghir said.