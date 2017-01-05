Adams set to take over as West Indies director of cricket

FORMER West Indies captain Jimmy Adams has been offered the role of director of cricket for the West Indies.Adams, who turns 49 on Monday, is understood to have originally applied for the position of head coach but was invited to consider the director of cricket role by the West Indies Cricket Board. He is now understood to have accepted the job but is currently negotiating some details with the WICB and has not yet signed a contract.

He will replace Richard Pybus who has been in the position since November 2013. Pybus’ initial contract was for a period of three years and was due to expire late last year.

Adams would appear to have a better chance than most of uniting all parties involved in Caribbean cricket. He is admired for his record as a player – he averaged 41.26 from his 54-Test career – and his work as a players’ representative while serving as secretary of the West Indies Players Association and president of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations.

Combined with his coaching knowledge – he has most recently completed five seasons in England as head coach of Kent – he would appear to have the respect of all parties for his integrity as much as his experience.

The role of head coach remains vacant. While rumours continue to link Stuart Law with the position, it would be a surprise if any appointment is made before Adams’ elevation is confirmed. (ESPN Cricinfo)