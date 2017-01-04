Optimism must trump pessimism

IT is not uncharacteristic among us to have a feeling of hopelessness or resignation about self and country sometimes. Admittedly, persons can expound on the reason(s) for same, and even as such thinking generates public discourse, solutions have to be found. In addressing this aspect of everyday life for the average Guyanese, given the various challenges — personal and societal — it is hoped this conversation can spark honest and frank discussions among the people and their leaders on the way forward.

As we seek to pursue this course of action, the finger-pointing good/bad binary and simplistic analyses of reality, local and external, that have come to characterise too many of our public discourses have to be discarded. None can deny a people stuck in the era of a past when stories, conjured or real, are used to promote pessimism that such thinking contributes to stagnation and stymies growth and development. Optimism breeds prosperity and is the fuel for the future. Most societies where the masses are optimistic tend to progress. Conversely, in societies where the masses are pessimistic, such tend to breathe chaos and confusion which could lead to moral, financial and social destruction.

People who are pessimists don’t hold in high regard themselves, family or society. Their outlook to life is usually one that fosters thinking and actions that could lead to violence, prejudice and discrimination. Selfish motivation takes away from the unit as a whole. When the masses think from a selfish perspective, they live in the moment and for the moment, hindering progress, which contributes to stagnation where one generation does not surpass the other.

In optimistic societies, successive generations benefit and are likely to be better off than previous ones. Parents and adults are less caught up in themselves and their survival. They are more focused on the future of their children and coming generations, given the presence of opportunities for growth and development in their time. In this environment, planning for future generations is informed by the belief in, or hope for something.

The adage if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything remains relevant. Optimistic people tend to be faithful to principles of success, happiness, and are more compassionate and caring about others. When people love themselves, they tend to be more considerate, hopeful for others’ well-being and success, and build up others. Pessimists are the exact opposites. As a society, it is imperative to arrive at a place where optimism becomes the norm. The sense of wellness is aided when people have faith and believe in their leadership, are self-motivated, and take initiatives to make their homes and families better. They in turn can instill in their children and community how to be motivated, which can have ripple effects throughout the wider society.

Top-down leadership works only if there is faith in the leader and where this is absent, efforts at achieving progress become problematic. Where there is no belief or faith in the proverbial captain, there will be mutiny which manifests itself in anarchy, withdrawal, and disconnect. When people don’t care, they go through the humdrum routine of life.

In our society there exist historical cleavages which have been used to stoke pessimism through the fostering of alienation and non-involvement, justifying discrimination, and creating opportunities for the mismanagement of the nation’s resources. This has hamstrung the spirit of optimism which comes from a unified belief in country that the institutions of state — particularly the constitution, laws and government — will work for each and every one.

The ingrained principles that the institutions of state offer every citizen the best opportunity, will create the belief that we can be the best at anything we do . This means that efforts must not only be made to know and make known what these principles are, but also assurance given that they will be activated even-handedly. Progress comes through healthy competition and vision comes through a dream of understanding what the people desire, or feels the people and society can be. This is applicable both on the domestic and international fronts. 2017 must therefore see us as a people more optimistic about our future and committed to working hand in hand in building this nation that belongs to us.