Haiti: Jovenel Moise confirmed winner of presidential election

[BBC] – Haitian businessman Jovenel Moise has been officially declared winner of November’s presidential election.

Mr Moise, a 48-year-old banana exporter, was elected with 55.6% of the vote, well ahead of his closest rival, an electoral tribunal confirmed. Officials dismissed allegations of fraud. But some protesters marched in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has been led by an interim president since last February. It has been blighted by political instability for decades, and is vulnerable to natural disasters. Haiti is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew, which killed up to 1,000 people in October.

On Tuesday, the electoral tribunal confirmed preliminary numbers released in November. Mr Moises’s closest rival Jude Celestin, had 19.5% of the vote. The president-elect, from the centre-right Haitian Tet Kale Party and backed by former President Michel Martelly, is expected to take office by 7 February.

The election was held on 20 November, more than a year after the previous poll was annulled following allegations of widespread fraud. That vote, in October 2015, was won by Mr Moise but the opposition challenged the result and after violent unrest the ballot was annulled.

Some protests erupted after the results were confirmed, but there were no reports of major violence. Haiti has been led by interim President Jocelerme Privert since February 2016 when Mr Martelly stepped down at the end of his term.