Cabinet grants ‘no objections’ to several contracts

…security, infrastructural, health contracts

Cabinet at its meeting on Friday, December 30, 2016 granted its ‘no objection’ to contracts within various Ministries and Government agencies in the areas of infrastructural development, security and public health. Below are the various contracts.

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount ($)
The construction of a new multi-floor office building for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

 

 BK International Incorporated G$ 235,414,217.00

 
Construction of a community centre ground and pavilion at Barakara, Canjie River, Region Six

 

 Builder’s Hardware and
General Supplies

 

 

 G$ 37,928,737.00
Construction of roads in New Amsterdam, Region Six

 

 B J Civil Works G$ 45,230,609.00
Upgrade the electrical system, supply and install generator and CCTV cameras at the Camp Street Prison

 

 Gharbaran Construction Limited

 

 

 G$ 110,943,800.00
Construction of a perimeter fence at the derelict vehicles site at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway

 

 Khemraj Nauth Contracting Incorporated Services G$ 52,073,370.00
Procurement of equipment for the special projects unit for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in two lots:

 

Lot 1- One Howo 4×4 all-wheel drive truck with 22 metre mounted boom

 

Lot 2 – One mettle Toledo weigh-in motion system

 

  

 

Blacktop Construction Limited

 

 

Nev Pro Realization Limited

 

  

 

 

 

US$ 98,410.00

 

 

US$ 345,000.00

 

 

Supply of plastic waste collection bins for the Ministry of Communities in four lots:

 

Lot 1 –   1200 – 50 litre bins

 

 

Lot 2 – 600 – 120 litre bins

 

Lot 3 – 300 – 240 litre bins

 

Lot 4 – 180 – 660 litre bins

 

  

 

 

 

David Persaud Investments LimitedMeditron Incorporated

 

The Hardware Depot

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies

  

 

 

 

G$ 3,278,160.00

 

 

G$ 3,000,000.00

 

G$ 3,000,000.00

 

G$ 6,300,000.00
Procurement of tractors for the Ministry of Communities General Equipment (Guyana) Limited

 

 G$ 1,500,000.00
Rehabilitation of Vigilance South Main Access Road and Graham Street, Plaisance, Region Four

 

 Handel Garnett Construction Firm G$ 2,003,915.00
Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data collection) for the Ministry of Public Security

 

 University of Guyana

 

 

 G$ 15,322,300.00
Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data analysis) for the Ministry of Public Security

 

 Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina US$ 84,870.00
Procurement of vaccines and syringes for maternal child health Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) US$ 102,674.00

 

