Businessman cheats death as speeding car slams into his vehicle

Businessman Morris Wilson, who is the proprietor of the recently commissioned Buxton-Friendship Gas Station, narrowly escaped death when a car slammed into the side of his vehicle on the Friendship Public Road, East Coast Demerara Tuesday night.

A visibly shaken Wilson, speaking at the scene of the crash, related that he had just closed off his business, located about 20 metres from the Friendship Public Road, East Coast Demerara and was driving in an easterly direction. He said as he was about to turn right into the Friendship Public Road one of two speeding cars smashed into the side of his 4Runner.

Wilson said the drivers of the two vehicles were speeding and the one that slammed into him failed to recognise his signal, indicating he was turning.

“This is crazy…it is raining and I don’t understand how could they be speeding.”

When Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene, Wilson’s vehicle was perched just at the edge of the Friendship canal while the black car was partially submerged in the trench. It had crashed into a water main on its way there.

Police were also on scene making arrangements for the car to be removed from the trench. Wilson lamented the damage to his vehicle but was thankful that no one was seriously injured. Several residents who rushed out from their homes upon hearing the impact of the crash did not have pleasant words for the driver of the car.

“These guys are wild…look how they could a kill this man…I hope the police lock them up,” one Buxton resident commented.

On December 11 last year, Wilson recommissioned his $80M GUYOIL gas station. The business is expected to provide jobs for more than 70 persons. At the commissioning Wilson said he is not yet fully completed — explaining that a Church’s Chicken franchise will be erected just next to the gas station; a Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) branch will also be there, as would a medical building which would be equipped with two Cuban-trained doctors and a pharmacy.

President David Granger who spoke at the event lauded the investment, calling it an “economic renaissance.”