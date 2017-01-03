Prison Warden remanded for wife’s murder

Thirty – year- old Sheldon Prince appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 03, 2017, charged with the murder of his wife, Lonnette Nicholson-Prince.

He appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer and was represented by Attorney at law Mursuline Bacchus. Prince, of lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was attached to the Mazaruni Prison as a prison warden.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on December 28, 2016, he stabbed his wife to death at her workplace, New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital. He was remanded to prison until February 15, 2017.

A post-mortem on Nicholson-Prince’s body revealed that she died of shock and hemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds to the heart and other parts of the body.

According to reports, on the day in question, Lonnette had just arrived at work at New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital when Prince asked to speak with her just after 08:00hrs.

She refused and proceeded to walk away, when Prince allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her 15 times about the body in the presence of co-workers. After committing the brutal act, Prince reportedly fled through the eastern fence of the hospital and escaped.

His pants, with spattered blood stains, was found some distance away under the Canje Bridge. The 30-year-old later turned himself in at the Central Police Station in the company of Attorney Mursaline Bacchus.

Lonnet and the suspect were married for five years and have a four-year-old daughter together; however they have been separated for the last two months, during which period she filed a restraining order against him, citing constant abuse.