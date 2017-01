[BVI Platinum News] – A Guyanese woman was charged by police in connection with the vicious chopping of her boyfriend on Christmas Day, December 25,2016 at her Purcell Estate apartment, Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI)

Laverne Browne was charged with wounding on December 28,2016. She was granted police bail in the sum of $US10,000 and will be arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court shortly. The victim is also a native of Guyana.