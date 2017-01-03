21 New Year babies

PEOPLE across the country were still celebrating the start of 2017 when baby Jadgesh Singh became the first new arrival of the year at the Maternity Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).Doctors and nurses at the City Hospital were busy gearing up for the new arrivals as they successfully delivered 21 beautiful babies ushering in New Year’s Day.

Little Jadgesh was the first baby to be born that day and also the first child of his mother Hemwantie Singh, 24, of Belmont, Mahaica who delivered him at 12.29am.

The City Hospital welcomed a total of 21 babies including 12 girls and nine boys who are all going to share the same birthday.

Also as customary, the infant’s mothers were treated with hampers presented by Republic Bank Limited and Ansa McAl Limited.

Last year five babies were born on New Year’s Day.