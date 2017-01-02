President Granger attends New Year’s Eve Service

Surinam Airways plans to offer cargo service out of Guyana beginning January 2017, as its General Manager, Henk Fitz-Jim pledged the airline’s continued commitment to serving the Guyana market with...
Parking meters hit the streets …free parking until January
THE first operational parking meter was officially installed Wednesday opposite City Hall on Regent Street, Georgetown and motorists will be allowed to park for free until January 9, 2017. Officials...
Region 9 teachers to be paid today
MINISTER of Communities, Ronald Bulkan has disclosed that the issue relating to delayed payment of teachers' salaries in Region Nine has been rectified. Payment of December salaries for teachers in...
Images captured at the New Year’s Eve Church Service at the St. George’s Cathedral, where H.E. David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and his daughter Ms. Afuwa Granger ushered in the new year.