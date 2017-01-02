Moruca man dies from snake bite

A Moruca man on Sunday succumbed to a snake bite injury which he sustained on Old Year’s Day in the Region One area.

Dead is Paul David of the Haimaruni area at Moruca. The middle-aged man, who is well-known in the Roman Catholic Church in the area, died at the Suddie Hospital on the Essequibo Coast while being treated for the ailment. He was first treated at the hospital at Moruca on Saturday.

According to reports, a young man from the sub-region is also being treated at the Suddie Hospital for a snake bite injury. He was also referred to that medical institution from the Region One area on Saturday.

Residents reported that snakes are known for traversing the Hinterland community during wet weather conditions. They called on persons to exercise caution while walking around the villages at Moruca.