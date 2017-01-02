 2017 resolutions

As we step out of 2016 and launch into 2017, it is customary that we sit and reflect on the year through which we struggled, skyrocketed, created history, tied the knot, achieved new academic height, made sacrifices, received breakthroughs, climbed spiritually, received healing, mended hearts, loved stronger.

Whatever made 2016 unique, it is a time to reflect.

But after we reflect, we must make new resolutions! We have plans: plans to conquer setbacks, overcome challenges, break through boundaries and change the world.

Today, we allowed a few Guyanese to reflect on the year that is now over, and as they share their reflections, to share with us too resolutions for the year which now begins. Here is what they had to say:

Dr. Sonia Noel – Humanitarian, Businesswoman and Fashion Designer

The year 2016 was a very special because of the many challenges but more triumphs.

I am so thankful for my personal growth which afforded me the opportunity to interact with some amazing people around the world. Imagine having the opportunity to be trained by the number one leadership guru in the world, John Maxwell, Les Brown who is one of the world’s most-requested motivational speakers and one of the best transformation coaches in the world, Lisa Nichols.

I thank God for waking up most mornings with the unbelievable energy knowing failure is not my enemy.

In 2017, I plan to continue to add value to myself so I can better serve people.

Loving and helping others gives me a true sense of accomplishment.

I try to live my life by this simple Maya Angelou quote: “When you get you give and when you learn you teach.”

My PASSION to TRY is bigger than my FEAR to FAIL.

I am loving life beyond the runway where I can inspire lives through fashion.

Nadine Adams – Nurse, GPHC

Well for what was unique in 2016, I am currently in my final year at university of Guyana completing my degree in nursing. That’s a great feeling because of the sacrifices I am currently making – I have to attend classes during the day and had to work nights so it was challenging – but I’ve made it thus far.

Secondly I have grown as a person in the sense that I’m more focused as to what I wish to accomplish in the near future both personally and academically … I also found out just recently how much it’s means to be happy and to also see others close to me the same way and that’s in relation to my mom especially. She is a hard worker and what I wish in the world is that she continues to strive in good health and strength and continue to be the happy soul she is.

And last but not least, my partner – even though not married yet – I’m happy about the relationship we share and the experiences we have had that made us stronger and closer than ever.

My projections for 2017 – first of all is that I’ll draw closer or rather back to my first love that is God. I would have drifted away in many areas so that is my priority. Secondly, I will graduate and complete my Degree in Nursing and venture into new avenues that God has directed for me.

I see the New Year as a year of good, success and great things to come!

Gifford Marshall – Mayor Bartica Town

With the support of my family and friends 2016 undoubtedly was one of my best years!

I’m firstly grateful for health and strength, granted to me by almighty God to execute the many assignments afforded me and to overcome the many challenges that came with them.

I am honored and deeply moved by the confidence of the people who allowed me to be elected as the first Mayor of Bartica in the year Guyana Celebrated its Golden Jubilee of Independence. Moreso, being one of three new towns in Guyana, I count it a privilege to witness Bartica inaugurated as a town. It’s a privilege because it was the first Township inauguration in decades for Guyana and most importantly a deserving title for my hometown.

It is my hope that in a few years Bartica will be elevated to ‘City’ status, Guyana’s Tourism Capital.

With much joy and optimism, I look forward to a great year in 2017. Our Township transformation will continue with the support of Central Government. Barticians can expect work to be continued on our greening status while improving our infrastructure, addressing social issues and combating the scourge of littering.

On a personal note, I intend to create some space between my Office responsibilities and that of my family. Over the last year because of my office duties, I’ve drawn some distance away from my extended family. This I intend to correct by creating more family time.

I’ve learnt very quickly that being a public figure has its advantages and like everything else its disadvantages. You cannot please everyone, the more you do, the more you will be criticized. At the end of the day, it’s your family that is left standing at your side.

On behalf of my wife Afesha, daughters Gianna and Amariah, I wish all of Guyana a blessed, healthy and joyous 2017!

Michael Jordan – Journalist

What made 2016 unique for me was the fact that I overcame some great challenges, and emerged, I believe, a tougher and more focused individual.

Not only that, but in the face of adversity, I completed the manuscript of my novel ‘Kamarang,’ which, God willing, I will publish in early 2017. That was tough, tough, work!

The other great accomplishment was receiving an award from the Guyana Police Force for assisting in solving a cold case. That meant a lot to me, because keeping tabs on such cases is central to my work. Having a loved one slain, having that case remain unsolved is like a wound that never heals, and it is nice to see so many families finally getting closure. It was also rewarding because, sadly, not many individuals, (including some of my colleagues) appreciate this sort of work, and the effort it takes.

For 2017, I intend to focus more intently on investigative work, particularly as it relates to unsolved murders and disappearances. I know that more of these will be solved.

But the truth is, I see myself more as a fiction writer than a journalist. It is a hundred times tougher than journalism. It is also, in many ways, more rewarding. Getting at least two other books out in 2017, having my work—Guyanese work– recognized internationally, will be a central goal for me.