Three-year-old dies in early-morning fire

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl was on Friday morning burnt to death in a house at Triumph Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while six persons have been left homeless. Dead is Bianca Sancho, who died while asleep in the two-storey wooden structure where she lived with her parents and siblings. According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the fire which reportedly began about 07:00hrs.

In a statement to the media, the Guyana Police Force said the mother of Bianca and her three other children were asleep in the house when she was awakened by the smell of smoke. By the time she awoke, the house was partly engulfed in flames.

The woman, in a bid to save her children, rushed three of her four children out of the house, but failed to rescue Bianca as the upper flat of the house caved in, preventing her from entering.

When the firefighters from the Campbellville and Mahaica fire stations arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

According to the police, Bianca’s body was retrieved about 09:00hrs with severe burns and she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, when the Guyana Chronicle visited the scene, neighbours revealed that the victims of the fire have travelled to Linden. The cause of the fire remains unknown.