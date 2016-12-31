National Athlete Development Plan among key GTTA 2017 activities

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has already outlined its 2017 plans for the sport with the Implementation and unveiling of National Athlete Development Plan – Table Tennis for schools Project.Outlining the body’s plan yesterday, the GTTA contended that it recorded a positive 2016 with several international medal appearances on the international and regional stage heading those achievements.

It also contended that the National Athlete Development Plan, will be a Sports Structure Program to supplement the national athlete development table tennis for schools program

The GTTA has developed its proposal which was sent to the ITTF for the approval for the funding and support of the program for table tennis Guyana.

Meanwhile among the other 2017 plans are the hosting of the 2017 Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis championships schedule for April 2017, as well as the preparation for teams in the Senior Caribbean Championships in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean Pre Cadet Championships in Jamaica, both in August.

Additionally, the Latin American Championships and the World Islamic Games in Baku Azerbaijan are also events the body plans to attend.

The GTTA has also commenced engagement with the Chinese Embassy, National Sports Commission Ministry of Education department of Sports relative to securing the services of a Chinese Table Tennis coach/ player through a technical cooperation grant to lend fortifying the elite players the hope is to have the coach in July of 2017.

On the coaching end of things, the GTTA plans to continue the International Table Tennis Federation level 1 Coaches Certification and Umpires program 2017 as well as two level one certification Programs schedule for June and September along with an Umpires program.

Also on the cards is a proposed increase in the number of Domestic tournaments to at least one monthly while a structured National Team Training year round so as to follow a model of periodic training is also planned.

The Establishment of Committees in Berbice Region 4 3 and 5 as well as the continued securing of scholarships for the training of some of our best talents in High yield environments; Sweden, Germany France and China are currently being negotiated

The body will be actively pursuing its revenue generation plan in view of providing the necessary funding to supplement the activities of the association.