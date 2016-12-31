Minister Henry lauds GCB

Minister within the Ministry of Education with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. Nicolette Henry has lauded the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for its role in the development of the sport locally.She also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working with the GCB in order to ensure continued success, building on the country’s recent performances at all levels of the game.

Minister Henry was speaking at the GCB annual awards ceremony on Thursday evening at the Umana Yana.

“Let me first of all congratulate the Guyana Cricket Board for the excellent work it has done over the years and continue to do so in nurturing our cricketers. The fact that Guyana has produced so many outstanding cricketers both male and female who have gained not only regional, but international recognition, is a testimony of the commendable work that the GCB has done.

“I also wish to congratulate, particularly our cricketers, who have done well locally, regionally and internationally, you have made us proud,” Minister Henry said.

She also commended the other awardees for the roles they have played in making cricket such a popular and excited game locally.

Dr. Henry, while reaffirmed the government’s commitment in providing whatever assistance in order to develop the sport across the country, implored on the GCB to pursue talents and nurture them so that the rich legacy will preserve and pass on to the next generation.

“I wish to reaffirm the government’s commitment in providing whatever little assistance we can provide in order to develop the sport across the country. There is cricketing talent in every region in this country and I challenge you the GCB to seek out these talents and nurture them so that the rich legacy that we are enjoying now will preserve and pass on to the next generation,” the Minister pointed out.

In addition, Minister Henry further indicated that the strength and legacy of club cricket in Guyana is rich, and in many ways unparalleled in the region, and the recent good showing of the Guyana Jaguars was a testimony.

Meanwhile, Leon Johnson won the Cricketer-of-the-Year award while Shemaine Campbelle was adjudged Female Cricketer-of-the-Year.

Johnson was also the winner of the Regional Senior Cricketer-of-the-Year, but it was 17-year-old Bhaskar Yadram, who was the star of the evening, winning four awards.

The opening batsman received the (late) Roy Fredericks Trophy for being adjudged Junior Cricketer-of-the-Year.

He also received an award for being the Most Valuable Player in this year’s Regional Under-19 tournament and received two more awards for scoring the most runs in the Regional Under-19 tournament.

He also won an award with Kevin Sinclair for the most wickets in the Regional Under-19 tournament.

Laushana Toussaint copped the most improved female Cricketer-of-the-Year award, while Gudakesh Motie, received the Lance Gibbs Trophy for being the most improved male Cricketer-of-the-Year.

Devendra Bishoo was rewarded in recognition of his outstanding performances for the West Indies senior team, while Sachin Singh received awards for scoring the most runs in this year’s Regional Under-15 tournament and also the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Nigel Deodat, who took the most wickets in this year’s Regional Under-15 tournament also received an award, while Joshua Persaud won two awards, one for scoring the most runs in this year’s Regional Under-17 tournament and for being the Most Valuable Player in the said tournament.

The other individual winner was Keemo Paul who received an award for being the Most Valuable Player in the Regional Under-19 tournament.

Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club won the GCB President’s Trophy for being adjudged the Club of the Year.

Further Special Service Awards went to umpires, Shannon Crawford, Ryan Banwarie and Javed Persaud, cricket administrator Aotto Christiani, curator Chatterpaul Singh and cricket journalist Avenash Ramzan.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Prime Minister Carl Greenidge, West Indies Cricket Board Director Conde Riley and Guyana Olympic Association president K.A Juman Yassin.