Lack of communication leads to no year-end b’ball tournament

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones has sought to clear the air as to why there were no end of the year basketball tournaments in recent weeks. Chronicle Sport had reported that the inclement weather in addition to the absence of a playing facility were the factors behind the ‘rest’ period.The Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) President Junior Hercules had stated, “No access to the indoor facility coupled with the outdoor cost and inclement weather prevented GABA from hosting during this period.”

He had also noted that GABA had received no official timeline for the replacement of the backboard for the Sports Hall which was shattered during this year’s Inter Guiana Games.

However, in response to the article, Jones stated, “The only communication we have from GABA is the request to use the Sports Hall, we replied by saying the Sports Hall is currently undergoing repairs to its western roof.”

The Sport Director further noted, “A request was then made for use of the Gymnasium outdoor facility and we gave them no objection, after this we heard nothing back from the association.”

As it relates to the GABA claims that it received no timeline for the replacement of the backboard, Jones said there was no request for information concerning the backboard or the works being done.

“The backboards are in Guyana and when the roof is completed the backboards will be installed, but due to the inclement weather conditions, works on the Sports Hall were stalled but the facility will be ready in no time,” stated Jones.

Jones is also of the opinion that had the association communicated their issues regarding the cost to host the tournament outdoors, the National Sports Commission (NSC) would have happily covered the expenses. (Daniel Haynes)