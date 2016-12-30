WICB U-19 training camp beneficial, says Yadram

OPENING batsman Bhaskar Yadram has described the West Indies Cricket Board’s 12-day training camp as “beneficial”, adding that the experience gained will definitely boost his cricketing career.Yadram and his Guyanese counterpart Joshua Persaud were among a 20-member preliminary squad. The camp was held from December 9 to 20 in Grenada.

“Yes, definitely the camp was good, it was indeed beneficial, and the experience gained will definitely boost my cricketing career,” said the 17-year-old.

He added, “I have leant different tactics of the game, different techniques both batting and bowling, so overall the camp was indeed beneficial – the coaches were receptive, and that made it more interesting.”

The national youth player divulged that now the camp is done and dusted, he is now focused on being selected in the final squad for next month’s Regional Super50 tournament.

The former Bladen Hall Multilateral School student said playing among the region’s best players will be another major step in his career if he makes the final squad.

The Under-19s will do battle in Group A of the Super50 which runs from January 24 to February 18 in Antigua and Barbados.

Title-holders Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, along with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes and visiting English County, Kent Spitfires, have also been installed in Group A.

Group B, meanwhile, comprises last year losing finalists Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, Jamaica Scorpions and ICC Americas.

The tournament will serve as part of the build-up for the Under-19s as they ready themselves for the defence of their ICC Youth World Cup title captured earlier this year in Bangladesh.

A management team, led by head coach Graeme West and comprising Dwain Gill, Anthony Gray, Khevyn Williams and Zephyrinus Nicholas, overlooked the camp.

The 20-man training squad were – Keagan Simmonds, Kirstan Kallicharan, Cephas Cooper, Navin Bidaisee, Matthew Patrick, Te-Shawn Alleyne, Johann Jeremiah, Emmanuel Stewart, Johnnel Eugene, Daneal Dupigny, Alick Athanaze, Jerellius Louis, Javier Spence, Kian Pemberton, Joshua Persaud, Bhaskar Yadram and Jeavor Royal.