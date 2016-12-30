Sophia Care Centre gets Christmas cheer

… Cricket all-rounder Chris Barnwell plays forward

FOR THE children of the Sophia Care Centre it was proof that Christmas cheer can be spread after Christmas Day when West Indies and Guyanese all-rounder Christopher Barnwell visited on Wednesday. The visit, however, was more than a social one and through his sporting and fitness apparel store ‘Leading Edge’, Barnwell partnered with the local Feed A Child for the Holidays Charity group and made a generous donation to the 90-plus children of the Sophia Care Centre.

The donation included Leading Edge bags, water bottles, sneakers, cricket gear, football gear and sporting apparel. In addition to receiving sporting gifts, the children were treated to lunch and ice-cream.

Administrator of the institution, Roxanne Blenman, expressed her sincere gratitude to the group for visiting the home for a second year. Blenman also expressed her appreciation for the donation and added that the children would most certain enjoy the items.

According to Barnwell his motivation behind spreading cheer stemmed from Christmas being a time of giving and making others happy.

“To spread joy to those who are less fortunate. To show them someone cares and thinks about them. It’s also fulfilling. I feel purposeful,” he stated. kudos

The local charity group, Feed A Child for the Holidays, also expressed its gratitude to Barnwell who is in his second straight year of partnering with the group. The Sticky Wicket Restaurant & Bar was also praised for contributing towards the initiative.