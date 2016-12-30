Johnson, Campbelle win GCB Cricketer-of-the-Year awards

The Awardees last night at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) annual awards ceremony at the Umana Yana.

GUYANA Jaguars captain Leon Johnson and West Indies female cricketer Shemaine Campbelle won the Male and Female Cricketers-of-the-Year respectively when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) hosted its annual awards ceremony last evening at the Umana Yana.Other top local cricketers, administrators, curators, umpires, corporate sponsors, clubs and

Bhaskar Yadram collects the Junior Cricketer-of-the-Year (Roy Fredericks trophy) from Acting Prime Minister, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

journalist were also recognised for their efforts in 2016.

West Indies Cricket Board Director, Conde Riley was the guest speaker, while Minister within the Ministry of Education; Department of Culture, Youth and Sports Nicolette Henry also delivered remarks.

Minister within the Ministry of Education; Department of Culture, Youth and Sports Nicolette Henry hands over the Male Cricketer-of-the-Year (2016) trophy to Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson.

