Corentyne handyman beaten to death

THE body of a Corentyne handyman, Mohan Ball, 49, was discovered with marks of violence aback of Williamsburg Village on Thursday afternoon.Ball, popularly known as “Uncle Ball,” was discovered around 13:30 hrs by a group of children who were playing in the vicinity where his body was found.

This publication understands that the children were playing in the street when they noticed a body on the opposite side of the trench and raised an alarm.

The police were subsequently summoned.

According to reports, the man’s body was pulled from the banks of the Williamsburg Sideline trench. The body bore several wounds about the back and abdomen.

Residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the victim was involved in an altercation with two men named “Andy” and “Rocky” and was reportedly beaten to death.

His attackers apparently attempted to dispose of his body over the main drainage canal, popularly called the “sideline trench,’’ to conceal it among the bushes but fell short, since the banks of the canal were steep.

Sister of the deceased, Annie Fraser, said her brother worked as a handyman and would usually stay at her home, since he has no fixed place of abode.

She last saw her brother alive on Tuesday, December 20, when he visited her and she learnt of his demise from a lad in the village.

“One lil boy come and ask fuh Aunty Annie, so me husband ask what he want and he asked who am me to “Uncle Ball” and me husband tell am a me brother then he say “Uncle Ball” dead, Andy and Rocky kill am.”

Fraser said her brother did not know how to swim and could not have gotten over the trench by himself.

“Mohan nah know fuh swim, suh he couldn’t get over the sideline it too big, even me husband who strong and know fuh swim good had a hard time fuh go over. The current strong, so Mohan would ah get carry away wid the current,” the distraught sister said.

The location where her brother was found had tracks that showed that his body was dragged out of the trench.

The woman also said she was told that her brother was killed elsewhere and she was able to identify his hat, shoes and chain at the location which she pointed out to the police.

She related that one of the accused, “Andy”, was at the scene in wet clothes, but she did not take much notice at the time.

“When we reach me see “Andy” clothes wet, but me husband seh leh we see wha happed to Mohan fuss and by time we confirm he dead, “Andy” disappear.”

Fraser related that the men who are accused of her brother’s murder were his drinking buddies and it is unclear what may have led to his murder, since he was not known to be violent nor dishonest.

Meanwhile, one of the daughters of the victim, Kavita Mohan, 26, had just returned from work when she learnt of her father’s demise.

She was crying uncontrollably, but managed to tell this newspaper that her father had spent Tuesday night at her and she offered to let him move in with her since she lives alone.

She related that he left on Wednesday morning to get his clothes, but never returned.

Mohan said she did not think anything was amiss, since she knows he usually sleeps elsewhere and figured he would return whenever he wanted.

The young lady related that even though she and her other two siblings grew up in an orphanage when her mother decided to separate from her father, they remained close to their father.

Mohan was described as a very jovial and honest individual, who loved to sing and would even make up his own lyrics. He is survived by three daughters ages 26, 27 and 28 and seven grandchildren.

Police are investigating the matter and up to press time, no arrest had been made.