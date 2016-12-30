Bel Air RUBiS and Trophy Stall on board with U-13 cricket tournament

BEL Air RUBiS and Trophy Stall have confirmed their sponsorship deal with the East Coast Cricket Committee for the Under-13 cricket competition. The two business entities made the announcement at a simple launching ceremony held last Friday at the Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown, Georgetown.

The tournament will give exposure to the younger cricketers, and is open to any team from any part of the country.

The championship, which will commence shortly will be of two innings’ duration, with a limit of 30 overs in the first innings. The second innings will be unlimited. The organisers and sponsors decided on this regulation so as to make sure that there is at least a first-innings result.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, said that he is delighted to be a part of the tournament and commended his co-sponsor Lalta Gainda of Bel Air RUBiS for the initiative.

He further stated that for West Indies cricket to turn around its fortunes, it has to start from the grassroots level.

Speaking on behalf of the East Coast Cricket Committee, Anil Persaud thanked the sponsors for coming on board.

Only players born during or after the year 2004 will be eligible.

Interested teams can make contact with Mohamed Ashmul Ali on telephone numbers 222-0189/652-5896 or Anil Persaud on 624-6098 for more details.