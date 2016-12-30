$1000 hike in security fee at CJIA

WITH effect from January 1, 2017, the security fee per departing passenger via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will be increased from $1,500 to $2,500, the airport announced on Thursday. This fee, the airport said, is separate from the proposed Departure Tax of $3,500 (being administered by the Guyana Revenue Authority) effective January 1, 2017. All departing passengers are required to pay the Departure Security Fee.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Winston Jordan had announced that the departure tax payable by persons leaving Guyana has remained unchanged for years and is amongst the lowest in the world. As a result, he said government is proposing to increase the travel tax from $2,500 to $3,500. He said too that government measures will be implemented to enable airlines to collect and remit the tax to the Revenue Authority, thereby making for one less departure line at our airports, and reducing the cost and administrative burden on the GRA, while ensuring consistency with international practices in the travel industry.