Women’s Big Bash League: Deandra Dottin suffers cheekbone fractures

WEST Indies women all-rounder Deandra Dottin has suffered multiple cheekbone fractures after a collision on the field during the Women’s Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars. However, she insisted “all is going to be fine!” in a post on Facebook.“Eye socket and eyesight fine, jaw and teeth fine,” Dottin wrote. “I am out of hospital now, recovering before a specialist appointment with a face surgeon Thursday (today). At this stage it is believed I will require titanium plates to fix the issues.”

The Cricket Australia website reported Dottin, who plays for Heat, would check in with Brisbane Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon Dr John Arvier to finalise a timeline for her recovery.

Dottin suffered the injury at Allan Border Field on Tuesday. In the 11th over, with Stars chasing 130, Meg Lanning hit seamer Haidee Birkett over midwicket. Dottin and Laura Harris were the fielders in the deep and, while trying to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary, they crashed into each other. Dottin seemed to land awkwardly on a kit bag and was stretchered off the field by medical staff. Harris was thrown into the picket fence, but she felt well enough to remain at the ground though she didn’t take any further part in the match, which Heat won by five runs.

This incident came a day after Heat’s Holly Ferling suffered a concussion from her head striking the turf hard while trying to take a catch.

She was not able to play Tuesday’s game as a result.